Three additional victims come forward in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

GREENVILLE, SC. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, three additional victims came forward in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal, according to their representatives at Strom Law Firm.

The new federal lawsuits claimed that “Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) put corporate profits ahead of their responsibility to protect teenage athletes whose coaches would routinely ply them with alcohol and illicit drugs before sexually abusing them.”

“With every new victim, it becomes clearer that Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the USASF had to know what was happening at these gyms and competitions across the country,” said attorney Bakari Sellers. “They knew, and yet, as long as the checks kept coming in, they didn’t care.”

The survivors said they were subject to sexual abuse and exposure to drug and alcohol abuse. This caused them to be desensitized to the dangers of drugs and alcohol, according to the suit.

These filings are the latest in a series of civil suits filed in Tennessee.

