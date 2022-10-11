Three additional victims come forward in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

New allegations have also been made against an additional coach, as well as previous coaches.
Varsity Spirit
Varsity Spirit(PRNewswire)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, SC. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, three additional victims came forward in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal, according to their representatives at Strom Law Firm.

The new federal lawsuits claimed that “Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) put corporate profits ahead of their responsibility to protect teenage athletes whose coaches would routinely ply them with alcohol and illicit drugs before sexually abusing them.”

“With every new victim, it becomes clearer that Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the USASF had to know what was happening at these gyms and competitions across the country,” said attorney Bakari Sellers. “They knew, and yet, as long as the checks kept coming in, they didn’t care.”

The survivors said they were subject to sexual abuse and exposure to drug and alcohol abuse. This caused them to be desensitized to the dangers of drugs and alcohol, according to the suit.

These filings are the latest in a series of civil suits filed in Tennessee.

The full lawsuits can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Dollywood reminds riders: no phones on rides after iPhones dial 911 on roller coasters

Latest News

University of Tennessee
Big weekend on Rocky Tops means big stakes for community
Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday.
Dog saved from house fire in Knoxville
Showers and even a few storms possible Wednesday
Cold front arrives into Thursday, cooler to end the week
McKay's employees hosted a rally to garner support for unionization.
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support