Two fires in one day: Knoxville fire crews respond to damaged building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business in East Knoxville is suffering moderate fire damage after two fires broke out in one day, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Cafe Countertops at 2811 John Deere Drive on Tuesday. When the engines arrived, smoke was coming from the building.

The small fire was in the ceiling of the business production area, Wilbanks said. KFD crews put out the fire within a few minutes, according to Wilbanks.

Earlier in the day, a person in the building reported another small fire that they extinguished themselves. Wilbanks said that they did not call the fire department.

Cafe Countertops suffered moderate fire damage to its ceiling and dust removal system. Wilbanks said that no injuries were reported, but a person was treated and released on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Wilbanks.

