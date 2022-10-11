Two fires in one day: Knoxville fire crews respond to damaged building

Cafe Countertops, a business in East Knoxville, suffered from moderate fire damage after KFD crews put out a fire.
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a business that had two fires in one day.
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a business that had two fires in one day.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business in East Knoxville is suffering moderate fire damage after two fires broke out in one day, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Cafe Countertops at 2811 John Deere Drive on Tuesday. When the engines arrived, smoke was coming from the building.

The small fire was in the ceiling of the business production area, Wilbanks said. KFD crews put out the fire within a few minutes, according to Wilbanks.

Earlier in the day, a person in the building reported another small fire that they extinguished themselves. Wilbanks said that they did not call the fire department.

Cafe Countertops suffered moderate fire damage to its ceiling and dust removal system. Wilbanks said that no injuries were reported, but a person was treated and released on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Wilbanks.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Dollywood reminds riders: no phones on rides after iPhones dial 911 on roller coasters

Latest News

Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday.
One animal saved from house fire in Knoxville
McKay’s Knoxville
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support
Showers and even a few storms possible Wednesday
Cold front arrives into Thursday, cooler to end the week
Jacob Cisson, 14
Crime Stoppers find missing 14-year-old