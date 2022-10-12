Cold front brings rain and storms later tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front starts to move in today bringing rain, storms, and a cool down towards the end of the week. It looks like a lot of us will get some much-needed rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a few clouds out there this morning with milder temperatures. It’s still chilly, but not as chilly compared to the past few mornings. Most of us will start out in the lower 50s and warm up to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Winds shift from the southwest gusting up to 20 mph. This helps us warm up this afternoon. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day, but it’s mainly after dinner time when the scattered rain and storms arrive. This front pushes into the Plateau around 8 p.m. with those heavy downpours and storms sticking around throughout the overnight hours. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Rainfall through Thursday morning (WVLT)

The rain will help your lawn; many of ours are turning brown and fast. While overall allergy levels are lower than a few weeks ago, some stagnant allergens like ragweed could wash away. That could provide some allergy relief for those sneezing.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers linger into early Thursday morning, but we look to dry out and clear out quickly. Highs drop to the lower 70s Thursday afternoon.

That cold front cools us off Friday to a high of 68 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

For the weekend and the Vols big game, we are tracking warmer temperatures and some light showers. It looks like a few showers are possible later Saturday, mainly after game time. We’ll continue to monitor this.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, another cold front arrives Sunday bringing scattered showers and a BIG cool down next week.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

