Costume contest fundraiser to support The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot, along with The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, are set to host a costume contest fundraiser to support the program, emceed by WVLT’s Amanda Hara.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mill & Mine. Contestants will go head to head to raise the most money from attendee votes. This year’s contest will feature community leaders and volunteers dressed as Elvis, Queen Elizabeth, Jack Torrance, Ice Queen, 1982 World’s Fair Parade Leader, Yzma from the Emperor’s New Groove, and WVLT’s Will Puckett as Ted Lasso.

Attendees will be able to cast votes for their favorite costume, with every dollar donated counting as one vote. At the end of the night, the winner will be crowned for having raised the most money in support of trafficking survivors.

The event will also feature a silent auction. Those interested can bid on the group’s website, where tickets for the event are also available.

