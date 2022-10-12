Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing at last night’s town board meeting where several neighbors voiced their concerns.

“I just think that this is terrible,” said Susie Jernigan, a Dandridge resident.

Developers had the idea of turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. However, some people who live in the area were not crazy about the idea.

“I think that if we decide to do any planning, it needs to be maybe 50 houses at the most. But this is 250, and that’s ridiculous,” said Jernigan.

The developers were at the town board meeting looking to approve the annexation of the land from the county to the town and changing its zoning ordinance to allow for high-density housing.

The public expressed their thoughts on the project. Many people were against it, pointing to increased traffic and no infrastructure to support it.

“The guy last month said 500 cars a day. I mean, you can’t imagine what that would be like,” said another community member.

But others said it could help the area, arguing that Dandridge doesn’t have enough affordable housing.

“I just graduated law school and work for the State of Tennessee, and I can’t afford a house in Dandridge,” said the resident.

The developers said the homes would go for around $300,000 each.

After hearing from the public, the developers decided to pull their request.

It’s not known yet if the developers will return with a revised plan.

