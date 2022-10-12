FAN-alysis | Vol Nation bonding over Tennessee Football

UT faithful excited about direction program is heading
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s no question, Vol Nation is bonding over the success of this Tennessee Football team.

For this week’s FAN-alysis segment as we check in on the pulse of the UT fan base we visit with Mr. Richard Bettis. He’s a longtime Big Orange fan and by day, a Commercial Relationship Manager with Capstar Bank.

Richard said there’s no doubt, these Vols have captured the hearts of Vol Nation, “I mean, when you got so much riding on games people understand the economy growing up in Knoxville or in Greeneville, Tennessee, originally where I’m from, but the kids, they started at a young age, right? I mean so much to him every weekend. So it’s, it’s huge. It’s huge for the economy. It’s huge for the people even the morale around in knoxville.”

Richard adds Nick Saban will have his Crimson Tide ready, but said this Tennessee team is different. He said Josh Heupel is a players coach and with that leadership the Vols will pull out a close one.

We’d love to see it and thanks Richard Bettis, this week’s FAN-analyst!

