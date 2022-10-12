Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break-in

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In August, Open Arms Ministry in Kingston reported that someone had broken into the church and destroyed doors, windows and food stored inside. It was thousands of dollars in damage that’s still being repaired today.

Less than two months later, on Friday, someone came back to the church building but did not cause any damage.

“They would have kicked that back door in. I know that’s what they were going to do,” said pastor Randall Hill.

Hill said he went to Walmart after the August break-in and spent hundreds of dollars on a security camera set that he installed in and outside the church. Because of this, when someone came to the church on Friday, they immediately saw the camera, turned and ran away.

Now, if you try to break into the church, you’ll be met with a flashing camera that says, “smile you’re being recorded.” If you still make it inside, there’s a good chance you’ll trigger an alarm that’s motion activated by the cameras that will make a loud noise with the hopes of scaring off any intruders.

As for why someone would break in and damage a church in the first place, it’s still something Hill can’t quite understand.

“Nobody has respect for God’s house anymore,” said Hill.

Open Arms Ministry had the original damages covered by insurance, but it’s caused pastor Hill to put in several hours of work cleaning up the mess at a church with only around 15 people in it.

Hill said they’re in contact with the Kingston Police Department to find the suspects in the August break in.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.