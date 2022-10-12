Knoxville police charge two for distributing cocaine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged two people for distributing cocaine Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a release from Communications Manager Scott Erland.

“The Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, with assistance from Special Operations Squad personnel, executed a search warrant at the Vistas Apartments at 110 Hall of Fame Drive,” Erland said.

The apartment was part of an ongoing investigation based on information from patrol officers. OCU Officer DionDre Jackson obtained the warrant for the apartment after an investigation, which included controlled buys, Erland said.

“Upon execution of the search warrant, Investigators located crack cocaine, items for manufacturing and distributing crack cocaine, a hand held metal detector, and numerous two-way radios,” Erland said.

James Howell, 32, and Darnell Bergman, 41, were arrested and charged with sale and delivery of cocaine.

