Knoxville police charge two for distributing cocaine

Knoxville Police Department officers charged two people for distributing cocaine, according to a release from Communications Manager Scott Erland
Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged two people for distributing cocaine Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a release from Communications Manager Scott Erland.

“The Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, with assistance from Special Operations Squad personnel, executed a search warrant at the Vistas Apartments at 110 Hall of Fame Drive,” Erland said.

The apartment was part of an ongoing investigation based on information from patrol officers. OCU Officer DionDre Jackson obtained the warrant for the apartment after an investigation, which included controlled buys, Erland said.

“Upon execution of the search warrant, Investigators located crack cocaine, items for manufacturing and distributing crack cocaine, a hand held metal detector, and numerous two-way radios,” Erland said.

James Howell, 32, and Darnell Bergman, 41, were arrested and charged with sale and delivery of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a...
Man accused of illegally entering homes has extensive criminal history
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
After two men are killed in an ATV crash in Campbell County, friends are gathering to honor...
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend
Rain and storms arrive tonight
Cold front brings rain and storms later tonight
Rural Metro Fire crews responded an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday.
House fire damages home in Knoxville
Developers pull housing project after hearing from concerned residents
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
Open Arms Ministry in Kingston was vandalized in August, causing thousands in damages.
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break-in