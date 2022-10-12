Many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend

Check out these spooky and fall-like events for you to Find Your Fun this weekend.
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are some fun fall events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, October 13th:

The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair kicks off Thursday and runs through October 30th. The fair will feature more than 200 artists displaying their craft form with one-of-a-kind handmade products. It’s at the Gatlinburg Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s $10 to get in for adults, kids 17 and under are free with a paid adult.

The Festival of Frights is this Thursday at Mirage Knoxville and features fun for kids and adults. The children’s party is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. where there will be face painting, Halloween crafts, trick or treating, and more. Come dressed in your silliest, most creative, spooky, or not-so-spooky costume for a chance to win prizes. Then from 9 p.m. to midnight is the adult party for those 18 and older. The party will be equipped with spooky drink specials, food and a horror-themed silent auction to benefit the Grim Wreath Ghoulies Art Program. The best part is the event is free!

Friday, October 14th:

The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival kicks off this weekend. Friday through Sunday you and the family can go enjoy crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events, and great food. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It’s located next to Tennessee State Bank off route 321.

Keith Urban is coming to Knoxville on Friday! His Speed of Now tour will be at Thompson Boling Arena on Friday. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. There are still plenty of tickets left, some as cheap as $30.

Sunday, October 16th:

Bark in the Park is back at World’s Fair Park! It’s Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The spooktacular event supports the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. There will be costume contests for you and your pup. There will also be local vendors, adoptable animals, games, and a kid zone.

