Scattered rain and storms moving through this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good evening, we’ve got scattered batches of rain that’s moving across the area and will stay with us for much of the evening hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening we’ll have some moderate storms that move through with gusty winds at times and dropping anywhere between a quarter to half inch of rain. Overnight we’ll fall to near 60 for the start of the day on Thursday.

We’ll wake up on Thursday to some lingering showers and build sunshine back in for the afternoon. The front keeps us cooler on Thursday as high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 70s.

Highs in Knoxville will be 72 to 62 in Crossville.

Thursday evening, football games will be cooler with clear skies. By 8 p.m. on Thursday we’ll be near 58. The sun will set on Thursday at 7:03 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday returns the sunshine to our area with temperatures staying cool in the upper 60s to near 70 for the afternoon. Once again Friday night football games will be clear and cool once the sun goes down.

Saturday is a game day for the big orange. Watch for a few clouds in the afternoon, most of us stay dry and temperatures get back into the mid 70s for the afternoon.

The next best shot of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday with another front that we are much cooler to start next week. Overnight lows next week will be in the mid 30s. Otherwise, the sun will become the biggest winner.

