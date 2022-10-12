Sex offender travels to meet up with teen, claims to be his emotional support

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Earlier this week, registered sex offender Gage Tooman, 22, traveled from Ohio to Tennessee to meet up with a 17-year-old boy.

According to an affidavit, Tooman had been communicating with the boy through an app. He claimed he was trying to help the boy with his abusive home life and that he was his emotional support.

Tooman was on his way to Millersville when he was stopped and questioned by Goodlettsville Police. During the investigation, it was discovered that Tooman was a convicted sex offender in Ohio and had a non-extraditable felony warrant for failure to report.

Tooman was arrested for violating the sex offender registration by being at the city’s recreation center, an area that could have children under 18 years of age present.

His bond is set is $1,000.

