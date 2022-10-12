Varsity All Access | Notable games for Week-9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re heading down the home stretch of this 2022 High School football season. This week’s action kick’s off Thursday night with our weekly TV game featuring Karns at Oak Ridge. The fun continues on Friday with a pair of West Knoxville teams heading south for big games down in Cleveland. Meanwhile, in Blount County, it’s our varsity All Access Game of the Week Friday featuring Sevier Co. at Heritage.

KARNS (6-2) AT OAK RIDGE (3-4) -7:00 P.M. (RIVALRY THURSDAY)

Week-9 of the High School football seasons kicks off with a handful of games Thursday night headlined by the Rivalry Thursday showdown at Oak Ridge. Scott Cummings’ Wildcats play host to Brad Taylor’s Karns Beavers. Winner of this game will secure a home playoff game and the number two seed in the Region 3-5A behind defending state champion Powell. Defending Class-5A Mr. Football Desean Bishop has over 17 hundred yards rushing and 24 total touchdowns. Keeping Bishop in check will most certainly be a key for the Wildcats.

FARRAGUT (5-2) AT BRADLEY CENTRAL (6-1) -7:00 P.M.

It’s a gig Region 2-6A matchup down in Cleveland Friday night as Eddie Courtney’s Farragut Admirals travel to take on the once beaten Bradley Central. Interestingly, the Bears only loss of the season came a couple weeks ago against Farragut rival Bearden. The Admirals, Bears, Maryville Rebels and afore mentioned Beaden Bulldogs are all tied with 2-1 region records.

BEARDEN (5-2) AT CLEVELAND (4-3) - 7:00 P.M.

Also in Cleveland Friday night will be the Bearden Bulldogs. First year head coach Josh Jones has his Dawgs playing well and very much in the hunt for a Region 2-6A title. The Blue Raiders, who come in at (1-2) in region play, will have their hands full against a hard nosed dawgs defense giving up just 16 points per contest.

SEVIER CO. (6-1) AT HERITAGE (3-4) - 7:30 P.M.

Our Varsity All Access Game of the Week features the Smoky bears at the improved Mountaineers. First year head coach and former UT assistant Joe Osovet has his ‘Neers playing well. They averaged 46 points a game in wins over Cocke Co., William Blount and Seymour. The Smoky bears will provide a much different test. A Sevier County team that’s eyeing a second place finish in Region 2-5A. The Smoky bears and Central High Bobcats are tied at (2-1), a game behind first place and undefeated West High School.

COCKE CO. (2-6) AT WEST (7-0) - 7:00 P.M.

Lamar Brown’s West High Rebels are ranked no.1 in the state in Class-5A and look to improve to a perfect (8-0) on the season with a win Friday night over visiting Cocke. Co. The rebels have looked terrific on both sides of the ball this season. Defensively, West has tossed three shutouts, holding the afore mentioned Smoky Bears, Halls and Heritage high schools to no points in convincing wins. Look for much the same this week as the Rebels roll into postseason play.

