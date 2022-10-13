50 Years Later; UT band to replicate ‘Rocky Top’ debut during homecoming

Fans can catch that replica performance during homecoming when the Vols play against UT-Martin next Saturday.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Passing the UT proverbial torch is something band member Chandler DeArmond knows personally.

“It’s just a surreal feeling,” said DeArmond. “My dad marched in the band from 1989 to 1991. He was a trombone player as well. It’s really cool. My first two years we marched the same pre-game spot.”

If you look close enough during a show, you’ll spot more traditions tucked all throughout The Pride of the Southland.

“We’re doing traditions that have been going on for 152 years now. Our game day traditions are the same as they were when we first started. It feels good to know we’re doing something that is bigger than ourselves,” DeArmond said.

In October of 1972, a new tradition was born. The story is during halftime against University of Alabama, the band marched into two interlocking spirals that wound one into the other, while playing “Rocky Top” for the first time. Former student Ken Landgren created what’s now known as the circle-drill years prior.

Fans can see a the circle-drill at every UT-Alabama home game, but director Michael Stewart said the band is preparing for a separate anniversary performance that will look very familiar to some alumni.

“We’re excited to kind of feature that music in that show and let the fans hear the original version, which is a little bit different than what you hear in Neyland today, so I think it’ll be exciting and I think it’ll be a great little sort of history lesson,” Stewart said.

The circle-drill officially debuted in 1970, but became a tradition soon after. Fans can catch that replica performance during homecoming when the Vols play against UT-Martin next Saturday.

