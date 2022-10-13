All women’s HonorAir flight returns to Knoxville

More than 100 female veterans left from Knoxville Wednesday morning, and returned that night after a day in Washington D.C.
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a packed McGhee Tyson Airport, 140 female veterans received a hero’s welcome as they walked out of their terminal as they returned home to Knoxville.

Each of the veterans on board were women, which for some made the trip to Washington D.C. even more special.

“I’m just happy to be among the other female veterans,” said veteran Barbra Jackson.

When the flight returned, hundreds of people formed a line to congratulate the veterans on a successful trip while also thanking them for their service.

For the women on board, the massive reception from friends, family, and total strangers came as a surprise.

“It was simply delightful, amazing, and what a surprise,” said one veteran.

For some like Jackson, seeing the crowd and the passion East Tennessee has for those who served only made her convictions stronger for why she served in the first place.

“If I had to serve my country again I would do it and I’d do it the same manner I did it in 1983. God bless America,” said Jackson.

This was the 31st HonorAir Flight, which over the years has now brought more than 3,900 veterans to Washington D.C.

