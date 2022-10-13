Baby hospitalized after left unattended in hotel room during fire


(KTTC)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone after a fire broke out in a hotel room in South Nashville.

On Wednesday, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a hotel fire at 717 Spence Lane.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a hotel room open with the fire contained to one wall of the room and a baby inside with no other occupants.

Officials said the fire was out and was contained to one room. The baby was taken to the hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

This story is developing. WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

