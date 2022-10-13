Anonymous bomb threat to Kyle Field prompts university police investigation, evacuation

A&M Police are using explosive detection canines to search searching Kyle Field and the adjoining Bright Football Complex as a precaution.
Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A bomb threat is being investigated at Kyle Field, according to Texas A&M University police.

University officials say they received an anonymous threat Thursday at 1:25 p.m. and are currently using explosive detection canines to search Kyle Field and the adjoining Bright Football Complex as a precaution.

Those buildings were evacuated and all activities there have been postponed until further notice, but police say all other campus activities can resume as normal.

Police ask that everyone still avoid the area.

Officers wouldn’t speculate if the threat is linked to other hoaxes at universities across the nation in recent months.

UPD says updates will be posted through CodeMaroon.

