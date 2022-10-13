Breast cancer survivor creates nonprofit to uplift others on their journey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One breast cancer survivor is raising awareness through her nonprofit to uplift others who are going through their breast cancer journey.

Erica Tucker was 38 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

“I couldn’t believe that I actually had cancer,” Tucker said.

She says breast cancer didn’t run in her family. Plus, she tested negative for all other cancers and was even told by doctors she didn’t have the disease the first time she suspected it.

Tucker was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, but she knew something was wrong well before that.

A year earlier in 2019, she says she started to feel a lump on her right breast, so she scheduled an appointment to see a doctor.

“They told me they thought they saw something, but it wasn’t anything. So, I followed back up with Dr. Lambers, and he told me, if it keeps bothering you, but based on what Saint Francis results show, they show that it wasn’t cancer, it was benign.”

Tucker says she completely ignored all the signs even when that lump grew to about four centimeters.

She then got a second opinion only to confirm what her body was telling her all along.

On Nov. 20, 2020, Tucker was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative invasive ductal carcinoma.

She said aggressive rounds of chemotherapy began immediately, including undergoing a lumpectomy.

As of June 2021, Erica is celebrating one year free of cancer.

She says during her time receiving treatment, she may have lost her hair, but not her faith.

“Although I was scared, at every treatment I decided to go in, there with a smile on my face,” Tucker said. “So every treatment they would sit the new patient next to me to try to calm them down and share my story with them.”

Tucker is now giving back to cancer warriors through a non-profit she created called Pink Shero.

The organization provides care packages filled with necessities to help others get through treatments.

“Cozy socks because I stay cold. Tea packets because I need tea because of nausea,... just different things to let you know that you’re not fighting this alone,” she said.

On Saturday, Pink Shero will hold a breast cancer fundraising event to spread more awareness.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the care packages for breast cancer patients.

Pink Shero's breast cancer fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15. (Erica Tucker | Pink Shero)

