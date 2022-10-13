Few showers linger this morning before cooling off

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking another cold front to bring us a BIG cool down early next week.
Few showers linger this morning
Few showers linger this morning(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - That cold front will continue to push out of our region bringing us cooler air to end the week. Another cold front is in your First Alert 8-day planner that will bring COLD air early next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up to clouds and some lingering showers as the last of this cold front continues to push out of here. Temperatures are in the lower 60s in the valley to mid to upper 50s towards the Plateau.

Sunshine returns quickly this afternoon with highs near 72 degrees. It’s still a little breezy at times with winds from the west gusting up to 20 mph this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday returns the sunshine to our area with temperatures staying cool in the upper 60s to near 70 for the afternoon. Once again Friday night football games will be clear and cool once the sun goes down.

Saturday is a game day for the big orange. Watch for a few clouds in the afternoon, most of us stay dry and temperatures get back into the mid-70s for the afternoon. A few showers are possible later Saturday night after the game.

All Vol Forecast
All Vol Forecast(WVLT)

The next best shot of rain arrives Sunday into Monday with another cold front. Most of the rain falls on Sunday with a few lingering showers early Monday morning.

This front cools us off big time. We are dropping into the mid-30s for lows to start the week. Highs won’t even get into the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday!

Thursday's First Alert 8-day planner
Thursday's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Rachel Stacy looks at the Dolly Parton statue on Tuesday in Downtown Sevierville.
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning...
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire
Developers pull housing project after hearing from concerned residents
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
McKay's employees hosted a rally to garner support for unionization.
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day for this evening as storms move into our region.
Sun comes out after First Alert - then getting colder
Rain and storms arrive tonight
Cold front brings rain and storms later tonight
Cold front brings rain and storms later tonight
Cold front brings rain and storms later tonight
Showers and even a few storms possible Wednesday
Cold front arrives into Thursday, cooler to end the week