Few showers linger this morning before cooling off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - That cold front will continue to push out of our region bringing us cooler air to end the week. Another cold front is in your First Alert 8-day planner that will bring COLD air early next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up to clouds and some lingering showers as the last of this cold front continues to push out of here. Temperatures are in the lower 60s in the valley to mid to upper 50s towards the Plateau.

Sunshine returns quickly this afternoon with highs near 72 degrees. It’s still a little breezy at times with winds from the west gusting up to 20 mph this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday returns the sunshine to our area with temperatures staying cool in the upper 60s to near 70 for the afternoon. Once again Friday night football games will be clear and cool once the sun goes down.

Saturday is a game day for the big orange. Watch for a few clouds in the afternoon, most of us stay dry and temperatures get back into the mid-70s for the afternoon. A few showers are possible later Saturday night after the game.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

The next best shot of rain arrives Sunday into Monday with another cold front. Most of the rain falls on Sunday with a few lingering showers early Monday morning.

This front cools us off big time. We are dropping into the mid-30s for lows to start the week. Highs won’t even get into the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday!

Thursday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.