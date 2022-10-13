Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction.

The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards.

Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw brewing.

“The Baker family and their partners care deeply about this community,” said Kent Anders, former President of Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. “Families have been making memories here for over 50 years, and we’re excited to see the opportunities that this transition will offer our guests and employees.”

The year-round attraction was originally named the Gatlinburg Ski Resort and opened in 1962. After founder Claude Anders built the tramway in 1973, the family took over the resort and combined the two to make Ober Gatlinburg in 1977.

“Gatlinburg is our home,” said Joe. “The vision for Ober Gatlinburg that was laid out by its founder, Claude Anders, is inspirational. He saw that the greatest views of the Smokies exist up there, high above town, and made it someplace special. His sons have carried on his legacy, and we’re looking forward to celebrating their heritage and continuing their vision.”

Ober Gatlinburg is Tennessee’s only ski area, according to the release.

