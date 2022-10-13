KARM’S new CEO settles in her first month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Rescue Ministries’ new CEO Danita McCartney is getting settled into her new role, following the retirement of the organization’s former president and CEO of 20 years, Burt Rosen.

Mccartney started as the new CEO at the beginning of October. For 12 years she served many roles within the ministry.

McCartney said she is looking forward to continuing the legacy that Rosen left behind as well as taking on new initiatives like a new outreach hub on Magnolia Avenue.

”So it will be just like a little hub. A resource hub so people can come and store their luggage and then they can most importantly connect with our outreach team. In an effort to build those relationships and get them what they needed and encourage them to enter into one of our programs. Think of it as just a mini resource center that we have here on our campus, and we’re just going to broaden that to a different location,” shared McCartney.

She also said she is looking into more ways the ministry can respond to addiction, trauma, and mental health.

”Addiction seems to be the new pandemic. Trauma is up. Mental illness is so prevalent, and so how are we gonna respond as a ministry? Those are the questions we are asking ourselves because we are, We’re seeing numbers we haven’t seen for close to two-three years,” said McCartney.

She’s excited for what the future of KARM holds.

”What we are excited about is looking ahead to the future and what other programs and services we need to enhance to build new ones to meet the ever-demanding need of the homeless in our community,” shared McCartney.

