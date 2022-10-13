Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department.
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department.

The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

