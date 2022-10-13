Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department.

The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.

This is a developing story.

KPD officers are on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street. Three victims were transported from the scene to an area hospital. Condition is unknown at this time. Please avoid the area, if possible. More information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/NpgCBXmpRL — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 13, 2022

