Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured

Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries at noon on Thursday, according to officials with the department.

The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said.

East Knoxville Shooting

KPD on scene of shooting, multiple injured. https://www.wvlt.tv/2022/10/13/knoxville-police-respond-shooting-with-multiple-injuries/

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, October 13, 2022

KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said two 20-year-olds, one male and one female, and an 88-year-old man were all shot. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two victims were expected to survive.

When officers arrived, they saw a blue car speeding away from the scene. At around 12:17 p.m., officers located the car on Kingston Pike near Cherokee Blvd. and a chase ensued after the car refused to stop, according to Erland.

“The pursuit continued for approximately 20 minutes until, at around 12:36 p.m., the car stopped on Dante Road near Kohlston Road,” Erland said. “The two occupants of the car were taken into custody without further incident.”

Both of the people were questioned by investigators and have not been charged as of Thursday afternoon. The investigation remains active, according to Erland.

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries(WVLT)

WVLT News spoke to neighbors near the incident scene, who said they did not hear anything until police arrived to close off the street.

Knoxville Fire Department crews also responded, according to department communication officials, but have since cleared the scene.

This is a developing story.

