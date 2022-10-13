North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near South Korean border

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.

It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea flew warplanes near the rival’s border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Rachel Stacy looks at the Dolly Parton statue on Tuesday in Downtown Sevierville.
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning...
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire
Developers pull housing project after hearing from concerned residents
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
McKay's employees hosted a rally to garner support for unionization.
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon,...
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries