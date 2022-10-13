Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge, set to bring 400 jobs

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $300 million nuclear fuel plant is coming to Oak Ridge, and it’ll bring hundreds of new jobs.

Officials said it’s the first of its kind in North America.

It’s called the TF3 Commercial Fuel Facility. It’s going to manufacture fuel for nuclear reactors for major American government projects in the future.

Thursday was the groundbreaking ceremony. Once complete, the 500,000 square-foot facility will bring in 400 jobs, and it’ll manufacture commercial fuel for nuclear reactors. The CEO of X-energy, the company behind the facility, said they’re also going to do work for NASA and the Department of Defense as well.

“Developing really specialty fuels that will for example, power a grid on the moon. That will for example, power a nuclear rocket on the way to mars,” Clay Sell said, the CEO of X-Energy.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was a Co-Chair of the Advanced Nuclear Caucus in Washington. He fought to bring the TF3 facility to Oak Ridge. He said it’s important for the U.S. To keep up with the rest of the world.

“The Chinese and the Russians will actually provide financing for new nuclear to other countries in the third world and in Africa,” said Fleischmann. “We’ve got to get to a point where we can do a little bit more of that.”

The new nuclear energy will be made into a small sphere called ‘the pebble’. Gov. Bill Lee said manufacturing the pebble is also a step towards clean energy.

“You ask any European country and they would let you know that energy independence is national security to the degree that we can develop energy independence here, and nuclear plays a significant role in that,” said the governor.

The facility was set to open in 2025.

The 400 jobs is just the starting point. Sell said he expected to employ closer to 1,000 people within a few years of the facility opening.

