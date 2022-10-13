Pickleball becoming America’s most growing sport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mashup of tennis and ping pong game called Pickleball has become America’s most growing sport, according to Forbes. The Pavilion of Pickleball has seen that growth right before them as they have nearly 900 members.

Teaching professional at the Pavilion of Pickleball, Tito Lladro, said he gives several members lessons daily.

“It’s amazing how fast this sport is growing. I really like it and I’m excited to see where it goes in the next couple of years,” Lladro said.

Lladro got his start in Pickleball after playing tennis for a while. He has played Pickleball for a little bit and just started getting into tournaments recently.

“I played in my first tournament last year, just to try it out. I probably should have played in a local tournament just to see what my level was but went straight at pro and got a few wins and trying to play more and more just to see how far i can go,” Lladro said.

He also said Pickleball has grown so much a lot of the national tournament venues are starting to look like tennis arenas.

The Pavilion of Pickleball is open 24/7 to all members.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.