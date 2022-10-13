Secretary of State Tre Hargett enters into plea agreement for DUI charge

Secretary of State Tre Hargett takes plea deal in his DUI case. WSMV's Ryan Breslin reports.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In June 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested while driving a state-issued vehicle under the influence.

According to an affidavit, Hargett was driving back from Bonaroo when Tullahoma Police officers observed him swerving on the road. Officers pulled him over, administered a sobriety test, and arrested him for a DUI.

Hargett appeared in court in Coffee County this morning and accepted a plea deal.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting, no suspects identified
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Rachel Stacy looks at the Dolly Parton statue on Tuesday in Downtown Sevierville.
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning...
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
Lots of sunshine Friday
More sunshine today with another cold front later this weekend
The Vols and Tide stars were teammates at Mater Dei high school in California.
High school teammates Bru McCoy and Bryce Young take separate sidelines
The first-time event was a chance for Vol Nation to see the players up close, hang out with...
‘It’s awesome’ | Fans flood downtown for Market Square Madness