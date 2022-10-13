Secretary of State Tre Hargett enters into plea agreement for DUI charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In June 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested while driving a state-issued vehicle under the influence.

According to an affidavit, Hargett was driving back from Bonaroo when Tullahoma Police officers observed him swerving on the road. Officers pulled him over, administered a sobriety test, and arrested him for a DUI.

Hargett appeared in court in Coffee County this morning and accepted a plea deal.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett enters into a plea agreement for DUI charge, pleads guilty to driving under the influence, can not drive in TN for one year except with a restricted license. @WSMV — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) October 13, 2022

