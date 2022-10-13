Sevier County businesses hiring seasonal workers

At Dollywood, the park is currently in its Fall Harvest Festival, but Christmas in the Smokies is right around the corner.
Big holiday staples in Sevier County are trying to find Christmas help.
Big holiday staples in Sevier County are trying to find Christmas help.(WVLT News)
By Christyn Allen
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa comes to town in just 74 days, but it’s a challenge to get St. Nick’s elves to work.

“We do Santa’s Wonderland, and we’re just trying to get that staff ready to go, so it’s a good experience for all the kiddos and for all that people that come shopping here with us,” said Emily Fugate from Bass Pro Shop in Kodak.

Bass Pro needs about 20 additional workers for their seasonal Santa’s Wonderland event to run smoothly.

“We’ve seen a little bit of struggle these past couple of years because a lot of people now want to stay home and work from home. But the people we have gotten, they’ve been great. We still make it work,” said Fugate.

At Dollywood, the park is currently in its Fall Harvest Festival, but Christmas in the Smokies is right around the corner.

“We love seasonal workers, and we’re looking for probably another 150 before the end of the year,” said VP of Human Resources for Dollywood, Tim Berry.

The focus for the parks is adding to their culinary teams before attendance ramps up this winter.

“They want to have special Christmas memories with their families in November and December, so obviously attendance picks up, and we have to serve those guests the best we can,” said Berry.

With a competitive job market, both Bass Pro Shop and Dollywood are incentivizing and hope seasonal workers will stay on after the holidays.

Bass Pro Shop is holding open interviews Oct. 13, for all seasonal positions.

Dollywood will hold a hiring event at Dream More Resort on Monday, Oct. 17, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Stacy looks at the Dolly Parton statue on Tuesday in Downtown Sevierville.
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning...
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire
McKay's employees hosted a rally to garner support for unionization.
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support
Developers pull housing project after hearing from concerned residents
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

4-week course teaches post-prison job skills to Oregon inmates
4-week course teaches post-prison job skills to Oregon inmates
Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/12)
Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/12)
Little Joe Hernandez, the Tejano music icon from Temple, is now a high school graduate!
Temple ISD awards Little Joe first ever honorary diploma
How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors