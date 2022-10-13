Sevier County businesses hiring seasonal workers

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa comes to town in just 74 days, but it’s a challenge to get St. Nick’s elves to work.

“We do Santa’s Wonderland, and we’re just trying to get that staff ready to go, so it’s a good experience for all the kiddos and for all that people that come shopping here with us,” said Emily Fugate from Bass Pro Shop in Kodak.

Bass Pro needs about 20 additional workers for their seasonal Santa’s Wonderland event to run smoothly.

“We’ve seen a little bit of struggle these past couple of years because a lot of people now want to stay home and work from home. But the people we have gotten, they’ve been great. We still make it work,” said Fugate.

At Dollywood, the park is currently in its Fall Harvest Festival, but Christmas in the Smokies is right around the corner.

“We love seasonal workers, and we’re looking for probably another 150 before the end of the year,” said VP of Human Resources for Dollywood, Tim Berry.

The focus for the parks is adding to their culinary teams before attendance ramps up this winter.

“They want to have special Christmas memories with their families in November and December, so obviously attendance picks up, and we have to serve those guests the best we can,” said Berry.

With a competitive job market, both Bass Pro Shop and Dollywood are incentivizing and hope seasonal workers will stay on after the holidays.

Bass Pro Shop is holding open interviews Oct. 13, for all seasonal positions.

Dollywood will hold a hiring event at Dream More Resort on Monday, Oct. 17, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

