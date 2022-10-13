Stay clear and chilly tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Round one of rain is done but the winds are knocking down a lot of leaves. As skies clear behind the weather maker, we’ll be colder Friday and again Saturday morning.

Clouds increase for Gameday Saturday. Rain is back with some thunder on Sunday. That sets up much colder air. We’re talking almost 20 degrees below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After an on and off soggy start to Thursday, mid-level clouds are popping up. We’re done with the rain though. We’re back to the 40s for Friday morning. Friday is wall to wall sunshine and should be a perfect fall day for leaf watching. There’s light winds BUT you’ll want to explore the foliage soon. Leaves are changing fast, and many are already falling.

Tailgaters: Saturday morning is chilly. We wake up to the lower to middle 40s, varied by elevation. In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, game time temps go from 76-78 degrees to near 70 by the final whistle.

We stay dry in Neyland. That said, rain is here for SE Kentucky late Saturday afternoon. The showers should stall out up there.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain then moves south into the Knoxville metro area Sunday. Rain and scattered thunderstorms are here much of the day Sunday. They appear to be off and on. It’s too early for exact timing, however.

Monday should be mostly dry. There’s better sunshine. We’re getting pretty cold. Highs will be below average, and we could have patches of frost more widespread than normal for this date.

Tuesday morning is likely to be our coldest morning of the season. We’re under an incredibly cold Hudson Bay air mass. The temps Tuesday are two MONTHS ahead of schedule. This is legit mid-December weather.

We should be dry for most the rest of the 8-day forecast.

