A sweet ride: Big Orange Limo hits the streets ahead of Bama matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A day in Memphis set Kevin Tallant on his job path after retirement.

He ran across a 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Hotrod, in bright orange and knew it was destined for East Tennessee.

”It’s taken about four months it’s taken a lot of people to put it together and you’re witnessing and it’s done and Knox details has done the shine on this car and it is unbelievable,” said Tallant.

It took several months, but now it’s awaiting riders.

Tallant was awaiting his permit from the city to use it as a full-fledged limo.

”I’m trying to put special trips together,” said Tallant.

While the plan was to start using it the Saturday the Vols take on Alabama, Tallant had plans far beyond football Saturdays.

The Big Orange Limo is available for all, from weddings to trips to the smokies to see fall foliage, to even just a night out on the town.

”It happens to be orange but most people love that it’s a Chevy special deluxe four-door sedan street rod,” said Tallant.

The hot rod is a V8 so it chugs gas, Tallant’s pricing structure is to be determined but he plans to make it affordable for all who want to hitch a ride.

”Take them to the game weddings the like,” said Tallant.

Tallant’s website will launch in about one week, he can also be reached by phone at (865) 297-3680, or by email at bigorangelimo@gmail.com.

