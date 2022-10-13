Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium.

It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.

However, officials from the athletic department are encouraging non-ticketed fans to come watch the game outside the stadium.

Fans who don’t have tickets can watch the game from Vol Village on campus. They’re going to have a watch party set up with a big television screen, like they did for the Florida game. It’s free to the public. People are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the game from that green space. But expect it to be crowded.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming as many members of Vol nation that want to come and take part,” said Jimmy Delaney, the Associate Athletic Director for Marketing. “But with the level of excitement, and what this game is, and it’s a great opportunity to be part of the atmosphere here on gameday,” said Delaney.

Delaney said he expects a smoother operation this time for the Vol Village watch party. He said that food vendors will be better prepared to handle the high demand.

Delaney is encouraging fans who are buying tickets off the secondary market to make sure they are legitimate. You can check to make sure on AllVols.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.