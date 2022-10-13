Trump supporter throws beer at stand-up comedian for voting for Biden

Ariel Elias was in the middle of her set when a man threw a beer at her. (Source: Ariel Elias/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (Gray News) – A stand-up comedian is going viral after an audience member threw a can of beer at her for voting for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Ariel Elias was in the middle of her set at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey when a woman in the audience asked her if she voted for Donald Trump.

Video captured the entire encounter.

The video shows that, after a few moments of back-and-forth with the woman and attempts to dodge the question, Elias finally admitted she voted for Biden.

“So you voted for Biden?” the woman asked.

“I don’t know; why does it matter?” Elias responded.

“Yes, you did!” the woman said.

“Yeah, so what? Why does it matter?” Elias asked.

“I could just tell by your jokes that you voted for Biden,” the woman said.

“Alright. I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump,” Elias fired back as the crowd erupted in laughter.

After Elias tried to get back on track with her set, moving into her next set of jokes, a can of beer was hurled at the stage, hitting the wall behind Elias with force.

Seemingly shocked, Elias stood there for a moment with her mouth agape while the crowd began yelling at the person who threw the beer.

Not missing a beat, Elias then picked up the beer and chugged the rest of it as the audience applauded her.

According to local media, the man who threw the beer is the husband of the woman who had the banter with Elias.

According to a tweet from Elias, the club is pressing charges against the man who threw the beer. The club also booked Elias to come back in April.

“To answer the most obvious question, yes, I did pick up what was left of the beer and chug it,” Elias tweeted.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Rachel Stacy looks at the Dolly Parton statue on Tuesday in Downtown Sevierville.
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning...
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire
Developers pull housing project after hearing from concerned residents
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
McKay's employees hosted a rally to garner support for unionization.
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
It'll employ 400 people and be used for major American projects
Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge, set to bring 400 jobs
FILE - Police in Raleigh are responding to an active shooting.
Police on scene of active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
This 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Hotrod, is now named the Big Orange Limo.
A sweet ride: Big Orange Limo hits the streets ahead of Bama matchup