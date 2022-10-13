What it takes to be a mentor for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - tnAchieves needs more than 3,000 volunteers to mentor high school students as they transition to college. There’s about a week left to sign up.

“The mentoring role is just really about investing an hour a month in students in your community, to help guide them to help encourage them... just helping to make sure they’re successful as they navigate what happens next after high school,” said Tyler Ford, Senior Director of Mentors.

Every year tnAchieves recruits 9,000 volunteers across the state to support high school seniors through their post-secondary journey.

With just four weeks from the Oct. 21st deadline, they still need 3,900 additional volunteer mentors to serve the TN Promise Class of 2023.

“We ask all of our volunteers for just one hour per month. It’s not a huge time commitment. So our mentors will meet their students in person at the student’s high school in December or January. But then after that initial meeting, we really empower our volunteers to kind of, you know, mentor according to their schedule. Our expectation is they reach out to their students on a bi-weekly basis. That can be text messages that can be emails, video, or whatever works for you, but it’s really just about staying in contact with the students so that if they do have a question, if they do need help at any point along the way, they know, hey, there’s that person who’s reached out.”

The application takes about 3 minutes online and then volunteers are asked to complete a 40-minute training video.

“You’re helping students who might not have anywhere else to turn in the college process and are just in the process of figuring out life after high school. I think we can all remember being in that position. It’s confusing. It’s, it’s a lot to handle,” said Ford.

Those interested in applying or learning more can visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.

