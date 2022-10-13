What life was like: 2006, the last time Tennessee beat Alabama

The Vols beat Bama 16-13 and dropped a ranking in the AP Poll.
On Shields Watkins Field
On Shields Watkins Field(Rick Russo)
By William Puckett
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last time the University of Tennessee beat Alabama in football was in 2006.

During that year, gas averaged $3.03 a gallon, a year of tuition at Harvard cost $30,000, and a gallon of milk was $3.23.

The WVLT News Team looked a bit different nearly two decades ago. Ted Hall was in Atlanta, Brittany Tarwater a member of the UT swim team, and Amanda Hara was in Lexington, Kentucky. Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless were in high school and a number of the WVLT reporters were in middle and elementary schools.

Justin Timberlake had the number one song at the time with “Sexy Back,” Reese Witherspoon won Best Actress as June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line,” the iPhone, and Twitter were both invented, and Pluto was demoted to a dwarf planet.

Tennessee won that year 16-13 and dropped a spot in the AP Poll.

