1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting, no suspects identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries at noon on Thursday, according to officials with the department.

The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said.

KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said two 20-year-olds, one male and one female, and an 88-year-old man were all shot. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two victims were expected to survive.

When officers arrived, they saw a blue car speeding away from the scene. At around 12:17 p.m., officers located the car on Kingston Pike near Cherokee Blvd. and a chase ensued after the car refused to stop, according to Erland.

“The pursuit continued for approximately 20 minutes until, at around 12:36 p.m., the car stopped on Dante Road near Kohlston Road,” Erland said.

The two men, 27-year-old Gary Reagan and 22-year-old Deshawn Wyrick, were arrested. Officers found marijuana, possible Oxycodone pills and three loaded pistols inside the car, according to Erland.

“Reagan, who was driving the car during the pursuit, was charged with evading arrest, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges,” Erland said. “Wyrick was charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges.”

Investigators said they do not believe either men were involved in the shooting.

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries (WVLT)

WVLT News spoke to neighbors near the incident scene, who said they did not hear anything until police arrived to close off the street.

Knoxville Fire Department crews also responded, according to department communication officials, but have since cleared the scene.

The investigation remains active, according to Erland.

This is a developing story.

