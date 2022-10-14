Annual Coats for the Cold drive to kick off soon, donations sought

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 37th annual Coats for the Cold drive is set to kick off Monday, Oct. 17, for nearly a month of collecting coats for those in need.

The Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) and partners are aiming to “Cover The Endzone” by collecting at least 10,000 coats during the month-long drive, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Those interested in helping others in need can drop off new and gently used coats at any KARM Stores or Prestige Cleaners locations.

Only coats are needed for the drive, so officials ask that people do not drop off sweaters, sweatshirts or other apparel. This year, children’s coats and XXL+ adult-sized coats are especially sought.

In addition, there is a need for volunteers who will hang coats at KARM Stores Locations.

Anyone in need of a coat is encouraged to contact local social services agencies, schools and churches to receive a coat voucher, according to officials. After the drive, those with vouchers can go to any KARM Stores location to get one from Monday, Nov. 14, to Saturday, Dec. 10.

Last year, 10,286 coats were collected. Officials said that 8,583 coats were distributed locally, and 1,703 coats were sent to Mission of Hope to assist isolated communities in Appalachia.

This year marks the 37th year of the event, which was started after WIVK heard a report that a homeless man had frozen to death on a Knoxville street.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about the drive can visit the KARM website.

