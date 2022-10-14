Annual Coats for the Cold drive to kick off soon, donations sought

This year marks the 37th year of the event.
Coats for Kids donations
Coats for Kids donations
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 37th annual Coats for the Cold drive is set to kick off Monday, Oct. 17, for nearly a month of collecting coats for those in need.

The Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) and partners are aiming to “Cover The Endzone” by collecting at least 10,000 coats during the month-long drive, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Those interested in helping others in need can drop off new and gently used coats at any KARM Stores or Prestige Cleaners locations.

Only coats are needed for the drive, so officials ask that people do not drop off sweaters, sweatshirts or other apparel. This year, children’s coats and XXL+ adult-sized coats are especially sought.

In addition, there is a need for volunteers who will hang coats at KARM Stores Locations.

Anyone in need of a coat is encouraged to contact local social services agencies, schools and churches to receive a coat voucher, according to officials. After the drive, those with vouchers can go to any KARM Stores location to get one from Monday, Nov. 14, to Saturday, Dec. 10.

Last year, 10,286 coats were collected. Officials said that 8,583 coats were distributed locally, and 1,703 coats were sent to Mission of Hope to assist isolated communities in Appalachia.

This year marks the 37th year of the event, which was started after WIVK heard a report that a homeless man had frozen to death on a Knoxville street.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about the drive can visit the KARM website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Rachel Stacy looks at the Dolly Parton statue on Tuesday in Downtown Sevierville.
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning...
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

The deadline to apply is Oct. 28.
Knoxville Fire Department recruiting firefighters
Lots of sunshine Friday
More sunshine today with another cold front later this weekend
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Person killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified
Generic Knoxville Fire
Knoxville Fire Department recruiting firefighters