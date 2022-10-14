‘Born to coach:’ A look at Coach Heupel’s legendary history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In just his second season on Rocky Top, Head Coach Josh Heupel is turning the Tennessee Football program around. He knows a thing or two about success.

The son of a football coach, Heupel was around the game before he was out of diapers, but he really made a name for himself in college.

In 1999, Heupel transferred from junior college to the University of Oklahoma. He was ready to prove himself as a quarterback, hoping to revive a then-struggling team.

“He had a high football IQ,” said Mark Mangino, an assistant at Oklahoma in 1999. “He had a tremendous work ethic, but there were a lot of questions with a junior college guy coming in.”

It was Bob Stoop’s first season as head coach at OU. The football team would go 7 and 5.

“He kind of kickstarted us that first year,” said Bobby Jack Wright who coached on the defensive side at OU.

“Josh was a great competitor, a great quarterback, a great thrower of the football,” said Wright. “He would come in and watch film. The coaches would have to run him out of the office and make him go home.”

Mangino took over as offensive coordinator in 2000.

“I’d be going down the steps about 10:30 at night and you could see the lights on, on the second floor where the meeting rooms were. I assumed it was the janitor cleaning. So, one night I walked down there because the door was open in the quarterback room and there’s Josh all by himself watching tape,” said Mangino. “When he came in, you know, he proved right away that he belonged and he could make plays on a high level and he was unselfish. He cared about the guys around him.”

A leader on and off the field, Heupel would guide his team to a national championship, earning a Heisman nomination himself.

“You know, he never pouted about being corrected or anything — he took in his fuel to just get better,” said Mangino.

A young Heupel was able to make his team better at Oklahoma and now as a coach, he’s doing that same thing at Tennessee.

“You can see all of those qualities in Josh as he prepares his team and certainly it’s evident now,” said Wright. “What a great start they’re off to this year, which is not surprising to me it may be surprising to some people, but it doesn’t surprise me that he’s having the kind of success that he’s having right now.”

Mangino agrees. “I think he was born a coach, you know, since he’s a son of a coach. I think from the time he was in diapers, he was around football.”

