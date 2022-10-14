Cigar sales rise as fans prepare for Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As both Tennessee and Alabama fans prepare for the game Saturday, many are already buying cigars as a way to celebrate. It’s tradition for the winner of the game to have their players and fanbase celebrate by smoking cigars.

VFL Jabari Davis sells cigars with the Legends of Tennessee and said he sold hundreds just days after the Tennessee-LSU game.

“It’s been a full two-man show trying to ship the whole city and ship the whole fanbase these cigars to get ready for this weekend so that just shows you the magnitude of Tennessee football,” Davis said.

Davis played for the Vols from 2001-2004. He learned very quickly how big the rivalry is between Tennessee and Alabama.

“Everyone in this game really controls their destiny to playing in a big championship game back in the day but now it’s just all for bragging rights. It’s all for saying I’m the king of the SEC,” Davis said.

College GameDay has returned to Knoxville for the second time in a handful of weeks. Davis said the environment inside Neyland will be even bigger than the Florida game.

“We are going to shake the city this weekend,” Davis said.

The Vols take on Alabama at 3:30 on WVLT.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.