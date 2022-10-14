Deputy, driver injured following crash on Tazewell Pike

A deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was injured and his cruiser was totaled in a crash on Tazewell Pike Thursday, according to KCSO officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and a 67-year-old Corryton man, were injured in a crash on Tazewell Pike Thursday morning, according to a crash report obtained by WVLT News.

The man, David Ilea, was driving south on Tazewell Pike when he tried to make a left turn into a parking lot, turning into the lane Deputy Thomas Solomon was in. Solomon crashed into a utility pole.

Ilea was taken to Tennova North with suspected minor injuries and Solomon was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. A KCSO spokesperson told WVLT News Solomon did not break any bones, was treated and then released.

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the crash after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The crash was cleared and the roadway was open before noon.

