East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance.

While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy.

Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the puppy to the Blount County Animal Center because she couldn’t care for her, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The pup was on hold until one of the deputies who responded to the call, Corporal Nick Nitzband, made a trip back to the shelter and adopted her.

“Cpl. Nitzband has a lot of K-9 experience, and we know he and his family will provide a good home for the puppy,” BCSO officials said.

The pup, now known as Roxy, is getting used to her new life with the deputy and his family.

“In a world and in times when there is too much bad news, we hope this makes you smile,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

Congrats on your adoption, Roxy!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.