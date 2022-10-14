East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call

The pup, now known as Roxy, is getting used to her new life with the deputy and his family.
Cpl. Nick Nitzband and Roxy following her adoption.
Cpl. Nick Nitzband and Roxy following her adoption.(BCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance.

While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy.

Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the puppy to the Blount County Animal Center because she couldn’t care for her, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The pup was on hold until one of the deputies who responded to the call, Corporal Nick Nitzband, made a trip back to the shelter and adopted her.

“Cpl. Nitzband has a lot of K-9 experience, and we know he and his family will provide a good home for the puppy,” BCSO officials said.

The pup, now known as Roxy, is getting used to her new life with the deputy and his family.

“In a world and in times when there is too much bad news, we hope this makes you smile,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

Congrats on your adoption, Roxy!

