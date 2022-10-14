Elvis is back, The Memories Theatre returns with tribute show

The show will feature Elvis, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Marilyn Monroe.
By Richard Mason
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Memories Theatre in Pigeon Forge is starting over right where it began. After closing its doors several years ago, the popular tribute shows return with performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

The theatre opened its doors in 1990 with Lou Vuto as the lead Elvis Presley impersonator. But after several decades, Vuto retired the jumpsuit.

Now, he is the general manager of the theatre.

“I had someone call me, an investor and say what would it take to put Memories Theatre back together,” Vuto said.

Michael Chambliss, Elvis Presley impersonator at the Memories Theatre in Pigeon Forge.(Richard Mason)

When he returned to the theatre, he noticed how bare it was. No sound, lighting equipment or seats were available for them to use. Since then, they’ve bought up-to-date equipment and installed new seats.

But fans of the shows didn’t mind the setbacks.

“We got calls and texts that said just tell us we’ll bring our lawn chairs,” Vuto said.

The show will feature the work of artists like Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. Michael Chambliss, the lead Elvis impersonator for the show, explained that the fans helped bring back their show.

“I think one thing that made this theatre so successful, when they came into the theatre and sat down, they knew they were going to see a fantastic show from when the curtain opens to when the curtain goes down,” Chambliss said.

You can purchase tickets for the shows by calling (865) 365-1124 or visiting the theatre.

