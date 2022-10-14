Endangered Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl in Wilson County

Endangered Child Alert
Endangered Child Alert(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aubrea Branham, 16, of Wilson County, Tennessee.

Branham is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials currently do not know where Branham was last seen or what she was wearing last.

Anyone with information on Branham’s whereabouts should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 or contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

