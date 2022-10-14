GSMNP reopens Look Rock Campground after 9-year closure

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the reopening of Look Rock Campground, which has been closed for nine years.

Opening Saturday, Oct. 15, the 69-site campground aimed to offer guests a unique fall camping opportunity through Sunday, Nov. 13.

“Since the new section of the Foothills Parkway opened in 2018, this area of the park has become a stand-alone destination, and I’m pleased that after a long but steady effort, we are able to once again provide a camping opportunity along one of the most scenic drives in the park,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We are grateful for the voices who supported us in our efforts to secure the needed funding for repairs, including the Friends of the Smokies and their donors.”

After water utility systems failed in 2013, Look Rock Campground, and Picnic Area were closed. The GSMNP received funds six years later, in 2019, to install a handicap-accessible vault toilet which allowed the picnic area to reopen with limited services, according to park officials.

Officials said the failed water system had been replaced, allowing guests to flush toilets and access potable water. The campground’s numerous sites have been rehabilitated, and ten specific areas were renovated to accommodate larger recreational vehicles. In addition, a release stated that the ten sites would offer the first-ever electric and water hookups in the campground.

Crews also repaved the campground and picnic area as part of the rehabilitation.

“The Friends of the Smokies stand at the ready to enhance and improve visitor opportunities across the park,” said Friends of the Smokies President Jim Hart. “Thanks to some very special donors, including the Margie Manville family, I am proud that we were able to be a part of restoring this special campground where more great memories can be made, today and well into the future.”

In total, the Smokies received $4.7 million for the renovation, including funds from campground fees, donations and federal funds, which included a federal fund source that requires philanthropic partner matching funds, according to a release.

“A $4 million contract was executed for the completion of the water line replacement, repaving, and groundwork. Park crews installed picnic tables and rehabilitated individual sites, which included the installation of 68 campsite signposts that were constructed and hand-painted by a Volunteer in the park,” GSMNP officials said.

Look Rock Campground is located along the Foothills Parkway between Walland, Tennessee, and Chilhowee Lake at nearly 3,000 feet of elevation. Guests can expect a special camping experience along the ridge with overlooks into the park’s western end.

Reservations can be made on Recreation.gov. More information on about camping in the park can be found on the National Park Service website.

