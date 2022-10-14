High school teammates Bru McCoy and Bryce Young take separate sidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before Bru McCoy went to USC and transferred to Tennessee, he was a standout wide receiver at Mater Dei High School in California. Wearing number five, he maintained his physical style of play while his quarterback threw the ball consistently where it needed to be. That quarterback was Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner and Alabama star, who also played at Mater Dei.

“They’re game changers, they’re the type of players in crunch time that want the football,” said longtime Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson.

Rollinson said the two were a crucial part of the offense, and made his job as a coach easy when the game was winding down and they needed to score.

“When you have players like that you just turn them lose. Yes, we wanted the ball in Bru’s hands,” said Rollinson.

Before Young went to Alabama, he was a USC commit alongside McCoy as they planned to continue playing together. McCoy stuck with USC before transferring to the Vols, while Young decommitted and went to Alabama.

At his time at Mater Dei, McCoy proved to be much more than Young’s top target. Alongside his duties on offense, he also played linebacker for his last two seasons in high school before moving to offense full time in college.

According to Rollinson, they had several players work on pass rushing drills with their stout O-line in McCoy’s sophomore year when they discovered a real talent.

“He had that innate ability, he was so quick off the ball but what he could do was drop the shoulder and get low and we said uh oh look at this,” said Rollinson.

The two former teammates were known to work on routes and timing well after practice was over, which paid off in big games. Their signature route was the back shoulder throw, which requires a lot of trust and timing, but one that both college stars executed flawlessly.

Now as Saturday approaches and the Vols play host to the Tide, the two Mater Dei teammates will be on separate sidelines.

“I’ll text them before the game and tell them I love them. That’s the best message you can give,” said Rollinson.

You can watch the game on Saturday right here on WVLT at 3:30.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.