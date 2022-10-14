‘House Divided’ | How a Tennessee-Alabama couple survives rivalry week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Third Saturday in October is back with an energy-filled environment as No. 6 Tennessee takes on No. 3 Alabama.

It may be hard for some Tennessee fans to stay in the same city as Alabama fans. However, the Barnfield family does it each and every day.

“It’s always a fun week,” Alabama fan Kalee Barnfield said. “I usually give him crap throughout the year, so he’s used to it.”

“I’m just waiting for the clock to finally tick down and it to be a win this year,” Tennessee fan Billy Barnfield said.

Billy was born and raised in Nashville and grew up as a Vol fan. Kalee graduated from Alabama with her Master’s Degree in 2015.

The couple started dating during a Tennessee-Alabama game, and Billy proposed to Kalee during the 2020 game. Kalee is usually very confident when Alabama plays Tennessee, but she doesn’t feel the same this year.

“We will start off watching it in the same room. Depending on how it goes depends on if we stay in the same room,” Kalee said.

Billy knows if Tennessee wins Saturday, it could come with a price.

“Just got to learn how to lose in a relationship but win at the same time,” Billy Barnfield said.

The Barnfields have a new addition to the family. They welcomed a son to their family and joked that since they now live in Florida, he’ll be a Gator fan.

“What do you get when you mix a Tennessee fan and a Bama fan together? You get a baby gator,” Billy said.

The couple decided he’ll be in neutral colors for this year’s game, likely wearing a football onesie. His parents said they still have plenty of Alabama and Tennessee gear for him.

The Vols take on Alabama at 3:30 on WVLT.

