‘It’s awesome’ | Fans flood downtown for Market Square Madness

The first-time event was a chance for Vol Nation to see the players up close, hang out with Smokey, get their face painted and meet the spirit squad.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fans crowded around to see the Vols and Lady Vols hoop it out ahead of a highly anticipated season on Thursday night. For the first time, the university is unofficially tipping off basketball season outside of Thompson-Boiling Arena. The annual Rocky Top Tip-Off event was changed to Market Square Madness.

Organizers told WVLT News instead of having the fans come to them, they wanted to meet the fans in Market Square. They transformed the area into a fun-sized arena with a half court, production lights and megatons.

“It’s my first time coming out to market square in years and it’s nice,” Julius Steven Thomas, a fan, said.

The first-time event was a chance for Vol Nation to see the players up close, hang out with Smokey, get their face painted and meet the spirit squad.

“It’s awesome,” a young fan told WVLT news.

If the excitement was telling enough, the men’s basketball team is still hype after winning its first SEC tournament title in 43 years last season. The Lady Vols ended their season with 25 wins and Head Coach Kellie Harper tied her career-high during her 18 seasons as a head coach.

Fans are hoping they keep that same momentum this season.

