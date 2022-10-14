Knoxville Fire Department recruiting firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is seeking recruits.

The average salary for a firefighter that has graduated from the academy ranges from $43,000 to almost $65,000 a year. During the academy, recruits can expect to make over $39,000.

Those interested in applying must meet the following minimum requirements, according to KFD:

Must be 18.

Have a high school diploma or GED.

Must have a driver’s license or the ability to get one.

In addition, applicants must pass a written and physical performance test.

The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Applications can be submitted online here.

