More sunshine today with another cold front later this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine returns today with mild temperatures! We are warming up for the Vols big game on Saturday before our next cold front arrives Sunday bringing us VERY cold air next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures range from the mid-30s to lower-40s this morning. The Plateau and southeastern Kentucky are closer to the mid-30s while the rest of us are closer to the lower 40s. Expect a lot of sunshine today with highs near 72 degrees! Winds are from the southwest gusting up to 20 mph at times, so it’s breezy. Temperatures are near 65 degrees by the time Friday night football games are kicking off. It’ll be chilly once that sun goes down!

Saturday starts out mostly sunny but a few clouds start to move in by kick-off. We are near 70 degrees by noon to 80 by kick-off. Winds are gusting up to 20-25 mph at times, so it’ll be breezy. A stray sprinkle is possible throughout the afternoon.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next cold front arrives on Sunday with on-and-off showers and a few thunderstorms. It looks like most of the rain arrives during the afternoon to evening hours. Highs drop back into the lower 70s.

A few showers linger into early Monday morning, but we clear out throughout the day and cool off. Highs only get into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, VERY cold air arrives for the majority of the week. We are starting out in the 30s for most mornings next week. Highs are ranging from the mid-50s to lower 60s. This is cold air, especially for this time of year.

Friday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.