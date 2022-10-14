UT grad, ESPN reporter Ryan McGee back on campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in a long time ESPN College Game Day and SEC Nation will be on campus for the Tennessee-Alabama game. For Ryan McGee, it’s a return to his old stomping grounds.

“This is the biggest game in this series in two decades but it’s just the fact that they’re both ranked; it’s the fact that this game has SEC championship implications and college football playoff implications,” said McGee. “I was in school there in the 90s. This is what this game looked like all the time. So there’s an energy that I would argue hasn’t been around this game since the 90s.”

He said he believes Tennessee has a chance to beat the Tide for the first time since 2006.

“I think that the success of this Tennessee team is ahead of schedule. Their first 22 are really, really good. That’s very obvious, particularly on offense. The problem they’re going to run into is depth,” Mcgee said. “And, you know, the knock on Josh Heupel, even when he was UCF, was is the defense on the field too long? And so there needs to be more depth on defense.”

Mcgee has been with SEC Network since they started SEC Nation about a decade ago. He said he can only remember a handful of times when ESPN’s College Game Day and SEC Nation were at the same game during the regular season.

“Talk about energy! I mean, up on the hill where GameDay is over by Thompson Boling is where we’re going to be. The stadium is between us. It’s going to be great,” he said.

You can watch Marty and McGee on the SEC Network at 9 a.m. Saturday.

