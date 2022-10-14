Warm with a stray shower Saturday, better rain chances Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer afternoons continue to start the weekend as rain chances remain low, but that all changes as we head into Sunday with our next cold front arriving. Rain chances increase for the second half of the weekend before our temperatures take a bit of a plunge heading into next week as a cold Canadian air mass moves in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans to head out this evening the forecast looks to be just fine as we see mostly clear skies with a few clouds possible later in the overnight. You may want a light jacket if you plan on being out late this evening as temperatures fall slowly. Heading out to the big game early tomorrow morning you’ll definitely want that jacket as temperatures start back into the lower 50s.

Temperatures warm with partly cloudy skies for the Vols game (WVLT)

Good news is the jacket can come off for the game as temperatures will warm quickly throughout the day as we see a mixture of sun and clouds. High temperatures top out around 80 degrees and we’ll see a slow return of moisture throughout the day as winds remain gusty out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with gust up to 25 mph possible. A slight chance of a passing shower will exist if you are heading to the game, but it shouldn’t disrupt plans too much as they will remain light and brief.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next cold front will be arriving as we head into Sunday bringing increased cloud cover and rain chances especially into the afternoon and overnight hours heading into Monday. This will also be the start of a cooler stretch of weather as highs drop back into the lower 60s on Monday and then back into the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s not just the afternoons that are colder, but the mornings too as many areas will deal with frost for a few mornings.

We’ll slowly warm things up towards the end of next week, but the one positive is that sunshine will be abundant throughout much of next week as we get a taste of December arriving early.

Warm start to the weekend with rain to end it (WVLT)

