16-year-old teen girl missing in Hendersonville

Missing teen in Hendersonville
Missing teen in Hendersonville(Hendersonville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are searching for a teen who went missing on Thursday, according to a media release.

Officials said 16-year-old Gabriella Wright was last seen at her home in the 200-block area of Iris Drive in Hendersonville.

Wright is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, wears glasses, and has braces.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black Converse shoes and a navy blue backpack. Wright was also reportedly carrying a duffel bag with the letter “G” on it.

Police ask anyone with information on this case or the location of Grabiella Wright to please call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

